GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. (OTC PINK: GOSY) (http://www.GeckoSystems.com) announced today that an internationally renowned market research firm, Research and Markets, has again named GeckoSystems as one of the key market players in the service robotics industry. Now coming up on its twentieth anniversary, GeckoSystems continues to dedicate itself to development of "AI Mobile Robot Solutions for Safety, Security and Service™."

This most recent report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Mobile Robotics market for the period 2015-2019. Research and Markets stated in their report, that they: "...forecast the Global Mobile Robotics market to grow at a CAGR of nearly sixteen percent over the period 2015-2019."

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts and covers the Americas, the APAC, and the EMEA regions. The report is entitled, Service Robotics Market - Global Forecast to 2022. http://www.researchandmarkets.com/publication/m6886ay/4031223

"GeckoSystems has been recognized by Research and Markets for several years now and it is the most comprehensive report of the global service robotics industry to my knowledge. At no time have we solicited inclusion in their report, nor compensated any person and/or firm directly or indirectly for our first tier ranking by this prestigious, international market research firm. Consequently, I am very pleased that their experienced market researchers are sufficiently astute to accept that small service robotics firms, such as GeckoSystems, can nonetheless develop advanced technologies and products as well, or better, as much larger, multi-billion dollar corporations such as Northrop Grumman, Honda, etc.," stated Martin Spencer, CEO, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.

This research report categorizes the global service robotics market on the basis of operating environment, application, and region. The report describes market dynamics that include key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities with respect to service robotics market and forecast the same till 2022. The Porter's Five Forces Analysis has also been included in the report with a description of each of its forces and its respective impact on the service robotics market.

The prominent players profiled in this report with their respective market rank analysis. are:

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.),

KUKA AG (Germany),

iRobot Corporation (U.S.),

Kongsberg Maritime AS (Norway),

DJI (China),

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (U.S.),

Parrot SA (France),

GeckoSystems Intl. Corporation (U.S.),

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan),

Adept Technology, Inc. (U.S.),

Bluefin Robotics -- now wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

ECA Group (France),

Aethon Inc. (U.S.),

DeLaval International AB (Sweden),

and Lely Holding S.a.r.l. (Netherlands).

GeckoSystems has been developing advanced AI and mobile robotics systems for almost twenty years now. The original founders had a vision of a robot that would move about under software control and be utilitarian for many users. At that time, there was not much interest in robotics among the general public or industry. These founders were true visionaries and now the world is ready for what they foresaw twenty years ago.

It took nearly five years and two different teams of engineers to develop AI with sufficient situation awareness and the invention of numerous proprietary algorithms and paradigms to achieve "loose crowd" level of mobile autonomy (GeckoNav™). This was the most difficult to develop and the company is the proudest of this breakthrough, especially knowing that most robotic companies world-wide have not been able to do such.

AI augmented sensor fusion was invented with the CompoundedSensorArray™ over a ten-year time period. The CSA was a precursor to depth cameras and enabled the easy adaption of depth cameras to the Company's AI software and IoT (Internet of Things) hardware robotics architecture. Most of the Company's competitors are still seeking that Level 5 of mobile autonomy (including most automakers developing "self-driving" cars).

It then took another three years to develop a verbal interface with voice recognition, NLP, and voice synthesis that not only could be readily modified and customized (GeckoChat™), but also had a sense of date and time (GeckoScheduler™).

Once those AI savants were stable, it was realized that unless the mobile robot was routinely proximate automatically (or instinctively like a pet cat or dog that follows one from room to room), that routine, utilitarian verbal interaction in a fixed location was only a toy due to not infrequently being in the wrong room at the wrong time. That set of sensor fusion upgrades resulted in GeckoTrak™.

Throughout the Company's lengthy AI robotics R&D, the world's first in home trials of a personal robot were conducted periodically. As a result of those trials, many important insights were revealed as to the need to educate the potential markets about the ROI probable from mobile service robots. For the last five years, the company has been focused on cost reduction and education since their technologies are mature, the manufacturability is understood, and the markets appropriate are simply huge. Bill Gates is on record that the mobile service robot industry has an emerging trillion-dollar market. The Company is very pleased that the markets are now catching up with the need for its advanced, proprietary AI robotics technologies.

Detailed discussions of each of these technologies can be found on the Company's website: http://www.geckosystems.com

Research and Markets also discusses:

Professional service robots have the tendency to work closely with humans and can be used in a wide application ranging from surveillance to underwater inspection. They provide convenience and safety, among other benefits, thus creating demand worldwide. Technavio expects the global professional service robotics market to multiply at a remarkable rate of nearly 16% during the forecast period. Today, the adoption of robots is on the rise globally as they tend to minimize manual labor and reduce the chances of human error.

In the last decade, there have been numerous technological advancements in the field of robotics that have made the adoption of robots easy, viable, and beneficial. For instance, there has been a lot of innovations and improvements in the Internet of things (IoT), automation, M2M communications, and the Cloud. The modern robotics manufacturers are trying to take advantage of these technologies as a communication medium between the robots and humans, thus increasing the convenience as well as the transfer of real-time information within the business entity seamlessly.

"Global service robotics market expected to grow at a significant rate"

The increasing usage of robots across warehouse automation applications, medical & healthcare sectors, and education & research institutes and short- to medium-term payback period are some of the major factors driving the growth of the service robotics market worldwide. However, the growth of the market is expected to be hindered by high costs required for R&D, performance in untested environment and lack of high-level interfacing.

"Ground-based service robots held the largest market share in 2015"

Ground-based service robots are currently most widely used across various applications, including logistics, medical, field robotics, milking robots, domestic tasks, and education and entertainment. The growing usage of AGVs and other service robots for automating the warehouses is key driving factor for the growth of service robots across logistics application vertical. However, among various end-user applications of ground-based service robots, the market for inspection and maintenance service robots is estimated to grow at highest growth rate during the forecasted period.

"Europe and North America to hold the major markets for service robots"

The European region currently holds the major share of the global service robotics market and is among the most favorable market for many leading service robotic systems' manufacturers, especially for professional service robots. The European region is expected to witness a steady demand for service robots from several applications such as defense, rescue and security, and domestic tasks such as vacuum cleaners during the forecast period despite the political uncertainties in the Eastern European region. Furthermore, strong demand from logistics, telepresence, and inspection and maintenance robots' sectors is expected to be the key driver for the growth of European service robotics market.

This past year, the Company has continued to gain traction in the domestic and international markets. Last spring a BaseBot™ sale to a Japanese joint venture resulted in net profits for that quarter. A JV with a NYC AI firm was established to address advanced AI hurdles. An MOU was executed with a well-established EU commercial security firm. And, further cost reductions were identified for the computer and sensor systems.

"It is an honor that Research and Markets recognizes the value of the over 100 man-years we have invested in our proprietary AI robotics Intellectual Properties and my full-time work for nearly 20 years. Our suite of AI mobile robot solutions is well tested, portable, and extensible. It is a reality that we could partner with any other company on that list and provide them with high-level autonomy for collision free navigation at the lowest possible cost to manufacture. There is also an opportunity for further cost reductions and enhancement of functionality with other components of our AI solutions," summarized Spencer.

In the US, GeckoSystems projects the available market size in dollars for cost effective, utilitarian, multitasking eldercare social mobile robots in 2018 to be $74.0B, in 2019 to be $77B, in 2020 to be $80B, in 2021 to be $83.3B, and in 2022 to be $86.6B. With market penetrations of 0.03% in 2018, 0.06% in 2019, 0.22% in 2020, 0.53% in 2021, and 0.81% in 2022, we anticipate CareBot social robot sales from the consumer market alone at levels of $22.0M, $44.0M, $176M, $440.2M, and $704.3M, respectively. The company is presently securing funding for manufacturing, marketing and final beta testing of their CareBot™.

"We continue to have numerous new joint venture and/or licensing discussions in the EU and US. I am also pleased that as the Service Robotics industry begins to offer real products to eager markets our capabilities are being recognized as "first tier." Due to our continued progress with our domestic, EU and Japanese JV's, we remain completely committed to providing our 1300+ shareholders the ROI they deserve. We expect to report net profit after taxes for our year ending June 30. Our long-time shareholders can continue to be confident that we expect to be signing numerous multi-million-dollar licensing agreements to further substantiate and delineate the reality that GeckoSystems will soon enjoy additional licensing revenues to further increase shareholder value," concluded Spencer.

About Research and Markets:

Research and Markets is the leading source for international market research and market data. They hold '000's of major research publications from most of the leading publishers, consultants and analysts. They provide their clients with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets

Guinness Centre,

Taylors Lane,

Dublin 8,

Ireland.

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/

About GeckoSystems:

GeckoSystems has been developing innovative robotic technologies for nineteen years. It is CEO Martin Spencer's dream to make people's lives better through AI robotic technologies.

The safety requirement for human quick WCET reflex time in all forms of mobile robots:

In order to understand the importance of GeckoSystems' breakthrough, proprietary, and exclusive AI software and why another Japanese robotics company desires a business relationship with GeckoSystems, it's key to acknowledge some basic realities for all forms of automatic, non-human intervention, vehicular locomotion and steering.

1. Laws of Physics such as Conservation of Energy, inertia, and momentum, limit a vehicle's ability to stop or maneuver. If, for instance, a car's braking system design cannot generate enough friction for a given road surface to stop the car in 100 feet after brake application, that's a real limitation. If a car cannot corner at more than .9g due to a combination of suspension design and road conditions, that, also, is reality. Regardless how talented a NASCAR driver may be, if his race car is inadequate, he's not going to win races.

2. At the same time, if a car driver (or pilot) is tired, drugged, distracted, etc. their reflex time becomes too slow to react in a timely fashion to unexpected direction changes of moving obstacles, or the sudden appearance of fixed obstacles. Many car "accidents" result from drunk driving due to reflex time and/or judgment impairment. Average reflex time takes between 150 & 300ms. http://tinyurl.com/nsrx75n

3. In robotic systems, "human reflex time" is known as Worst Case Execution Time (WCET). Historically, in computer systems engineering, WCET of a computational task is the maximum length of time the task could take to execute on a specific hardware platform. In big data, this is the time to load up the data to be processed, processed, and then outputted into useful distillations, summaries, or common sense insights. GeckoSystems' basic AI self-guidance navigation system processes 147 megabytes of data per second using low cost, Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) Single Board Computers (SBC's).

4. Highly trained and skilled jet fighter pilots have a reflex time (WCET) of less than 120ms. Their "eye to hand" coordination time is a fundamental criterion for them to be successful jet fighter pilots. The same holds true for all high performance forms of transportation that are sufficiently pushing the limits of the Laws of Physics to require the quickest possible reaction time for safe human control and/or usage.

5. GeckoSystems' WCET is less than 100ms, or as quick, or quicker than most gifted jet fighter pilots, NASCAR race car drivers, etc. while using low cost COTS and SBC's

6. In mobile robotic guidance systems, WCET has 3 fundamental components.

a. Sufficient Field of View (FOV) with appropriate granularity, accuracy, and update rate.

b. Rapid processing of that contextual data such that common sense responses are generated.

c. Timely physical execution of those common sense responses.

In order for any companion robot to be utilitarian for family care, it must be a "three-legged milk stool."

(1) Human quick reflex time to avoid moving and/or unmapped obstacles, (GeckoNav™: http://tinyurl.com/le8a39r)

(2) Verbal interaction (GeckoChat™: http://tinyurl.com/nnupuw7) with a sense of date and time (GeckoScheduler™: http://tinyurl.com/kojzgbx), and

(3) Ability to automatically find and follow designated parties (GeckoTrak™: http://tinyurl.com/mton9uh) such that verbal interaction can occur routinely with video and audio monitoring of the care receiver is uninterrupted.

An earlier third party verification of GeckoSystems' AI centric, human quick sense and avoidance of moving and/or unmapped obstacles by one of their mobile robots can be viewed here: http://t.co/NqqM22TbKN

An overview of GeckoSystems' progress containing over 700 pictures and 120 videos can be found at http://www.geckosystems.com/timeline/.

These videos illustrate the development of the technology that makes GeckoSystems a world leader in Service Robotics development. Early CareBot prototypes were slower and frequently pivoted in order to avoid a static or dynamic obstacle; later prototypes avoided obstacles without pivoting. Current CareBots avoid obstacles with a graceful "bicycle smooth" motion. The latest videos also depict the CareBot's ability to automatically go faster or slower depending on the amount of clutter (number of obstacles) within its field of view. This is especially important when avoiding moving obstacles in "loose crowd" situations like a mall or an exhibit area.

In addition to the timeline videos, GeckoSystems has numerous YouTube videos. The most popular of which are the ones showing room-to-room automatic self-navigation of the CareBot through narrow doorways and a hallway of an old 1954 home. You will see the CareBot slow down when going through the doorways because of their narrow width and then speed up as it goes across the relatively open kitchen area. There are also videos of the SafePath™ wheelchair, which is a migration of the CareBot AI centric navigation system to a standard power wheelchair, and recently developed cost effective depth cameras were used in this recent configuration. SafePath™ navigation is now available to OEM licensees and these videos show the versatility of GeckoSystems' fully autonomous navigation solution.

GeckoSystems, Star Wars Technology

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYwQBUXXc3g

The company has successfully completed an Alpha trial of its CareBot personal assistance robot for the elderly. It was tested in a home care setting and received enthusiastic support from both caregivers and care receivers. The company believes that the CareBot will increase the safety and well being of its elderly charges while decreasing stress on the caregiver and the family.

GeckoSystems is preparing for Beta testing of the CareBot prior to full-scale production and marketing. CareBot has recently incorporated Microsoft Kinect depth cameras that result in a significant cost reduction.

Kinect Enabled Personal Robot video:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kn93BS44Das

Above, the CareBot demonstrates static and dynamic obstacle avoidance as it backs in and out of a narrow and cluttered alley. There is no joystick control or programmed path; movements are smoother that those achieved using a joystick control. GeckoNav creates three low levels of obstacle avoidance: reactive, proactive, and contemplative. Subsumptive AI behavior within GeckoNav enables the CareBot to reach its target destination after engaging in obstacle avoidance.

More information on the CareBot personal assistance robot:

http://www.geckosystems.com/markets/CareBot.php

GeckoSystems stock is quoted in the U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) markets under the ticker symbol GOSY. http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GOSY/quote

GeckoSystems uses http://www.LinkedIn.com as its primary social media site for investor updates. Here is Spencer's LinkedIn.com profile:

http://www.linkedin.com/pub/martin-spencer/11/b2a/580

Safe Harbor:

Statements regarding financial matters in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, technology efficacy and all other forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbors created thereby. The Company is a development stage firm that continues to be dependent upon outside capital to sustain its existence. Since these statements (future operational results and sales) involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results.

