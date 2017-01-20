sprite-preloader
Freitag, 20.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

74,80 Euro		+0,005
+0,01 %
WKN: 870121 ISIN: CH0014345117 Ticker-Symbol: CFI 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,87
74,61
19.01.
20.01.2017 | 06:40
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Compagnie Financiere Tradition: CFT: Improved activity level in Q4 & Stabilization of consolidated revenue in 2016

Compagnie Financiere Tradition / CFT: Improved activity level in Q4 & Stabilization of consolidated revenue in 2016 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release
 Lausanne, 20 January 2017
 
Improved activity level in Q4: up 4.8% in constant currencies 
Stabilization of consolidated revenue in 2016 
 

Activity level in the fourth quarter 2016 was stronger with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 190.7m, an increase of 4.8% in constant currencies from the equivalent quarter last year. The Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 207.6m, an increase of 6.0% at constant exchange rates with IDB and Non-IDB up respectively 5.7% and 16.9%.

 

For the year 2016, consolidated revenue was CHF 803.4m compared with CHF 814.5m in 2015, a decrease of 1.4% at current exchange rates. In constants currencies, the consolidated revenue was down 0.4%.

 

For the whole year, the Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 870.1m compared with CHF 873.8m in 2015, an increase of 0.2% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was down 0.7% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) was up 27.2%.

 

 

 

1) with proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")


 
About TRADITION 
 

Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 28 countries, Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA employs 2,175 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com (http://www.tradition.com/)

  
MEDIA CONTACTS 

Patrick Combes, President 
Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA 
+41 (0)21 343 52 22 
actionnaire@tradition.ch (mailto:actionnaire@tradition.ch)
Rohan Sant
Voxia communication
+41 (0)22 591 22 63
rohan.sant@voxia.ch (mailto:jeremy.nieckowski@voxia.ch)
  
CFT - PR Q4 2016 (http://hugin.info/133362/R/2072489/778895.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Compagnie Financiere Tradition via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Compagnie Financiere Tradition
Langallerie 11 Lausanne Switzerland

WKN: 870121;ISIN: CH0014345117;
Listed: Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart,
Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin,
Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;



© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)