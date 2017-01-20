



Improved activity level in Q4: up 4.8% in constant currencies









Stabilization of consolidated revenue in 2016















Activity level in the fourth quarter 2016 was stronger with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 190.7m, an increase of 4.8% in constant currencies from the equivalent quarter last year. The Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 207.6m, an increase of 6.0% at constant exchange rates with IDB and Non-IDB up respectively 5.7% and 16.9%.







For the year 2016, consolidated revenue was CHF 803.4m compared with CHF 814.5m in 2015, a decrease of 1.4% at current exchange rates. In constants currencies, the consolidated revenue was down 0.4%.







For the whole year, the Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 870.1m compared with CHF 873.8m in 2015, an increase of 0.2% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was down 0.7% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) was up 27.2%.













1) with proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")





