WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW) ("WISeKey") hosted its 5th Annual Cybersecurity Roundtable Discussion on January 18th in Davos.

Titled Blockchain and The Internet of Value, the gathering of global technology, finance, government, academic and media leaders was a notable feature of the Davos agenda. With a capacity audience of over 300 delegates, a panel of industry experts engaged in an interactive debate about the opportunities and challenges presented by the adoption of Blockchain technology during this time of unprecedented digital transformation.

Since 2013, when the company hosted the first Davos Roundtable on Cybersecurity, WISeKey's Founder and CEO, Carlos Moreira has been at the forefront of the industry, leading dynamic and revealing discussions with market experts about the future of securing internet technology.

The 2017 Roundtable opened with a keynote address by the bestselling author of Blockchain Revolution Don Tapscott. Considered one of the world's foremost authorities on Blockchain, Tapscott is respected industry wide for writing 15 additional leading technology books including the Digital Economy and Wikinomics. Tapscott's presentation concluded with the introduction and demonstration of WISeKey's Internet of Things (IoT) technology, allowing the book to be digitally signed by the author and certified by a Crypto Chip that connects to a Blockchain establishing a trusted ecosystem between the author and his readers. This represents a publishing first.

"I'm pleased to have participated in this important session. In my new book Blockchain Revolution, we explained our belief that Blockchain technology represents nothing less than the second generation of the Internet, and as such we want to ensure it reaches its full potential. It is great to see WISeKey showing leadership in the realm of cybersecurity," noted Don Tapscott.

Roundtable host Carlos Moreira moderated the session together with David Fergusson, President and Co-CEO of The M&A Advisor, engaging the expert panelists Matthew Bishop, Senior Editor of The Economist; Jean Philbert Nsengimana, Minister of Youth ICT, Government of Rwanda; Blockchain investor Wang Wei, Chairman of China Mergers Acquisitions Association; leading Legal Technology Research Professor, Primavera De Filippi; global venture capital expert, Professor Martin Haemmig and the CEO of Blockchain startup Stratumn, Richard Caetano together with Don Tapscott, in a dynamic discussion about the future of securing internet technology.

During the roundtable, a dynamic industry-wide initiative The HUMAN(IT) Manifesto was introduced. Co-authored by Carlos Moreira and David Fergusson, and sponsored by WISeKey, the Manifesto is a series of Declarations to encourage and empower the person to be at the center of gravity in the dynamic relationship between humanity and technology.

"Seismic shifts to the major physical systems of the world transportation, food production, energy consumption, scientific discovery, education and healthcare are occurring at an increasingly rapid pace," stated WISeKey's CEO, Carlos Moreira. "David and I have developed The HUMAN(IT) Manifesto to engage technology creators and users around the world to establish a responsible protocol for our future."

To learn more about and sign the HUMAN(IT) ManifestoCLICK HERE

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange:WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of on-line transactions among objects and between objects and people.

To receive WISeKey's latest news, subscribe to our Newsletter or visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170119006366/en/

Contacts:

WISeKey

Youmna Abisaleh, +41-22-594-3000

Marketing Communications

yabisaleh@WISeKey.com

or

Investor Relations (United States)

The Equity Group, Inc.

Lena Cati, 212-836-9611

lcati@equityny.com