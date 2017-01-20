Bureau Veritas Acquires SIEMIC, a Specialist in Electronic Equipment in Silicon Valley and Asia

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE, France, January 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bureau Veritas is pleased to announce the acquisition of SIEMIC Inc., an American testing and certification body for electrical and electronic equipment active in Silicon Valley and in Asia.

Established in 2003, SIEMIC provides market access services for electrical and electronic products in the telecoms, consumer, automotive and medical sectors and works with global manufacturers, including many of the world's leading brands. SIEMIC provides a comprehensive range of testing, certification and international approvals management services. Its headquarters and main operation are located in Milpitas, Silicon Valley, USA; however, it also benefits from testing facilities in both California and China and branch offices in Taiwan.

As a leading Telecommunications Certification Body (TCB), SIEMIC issues thousands of certifications per year to attest compliance with Federal Communications Commission regulations in the USA for wireless and telecommunications equipment. It employs nearly 100 people and generated estimated revenue of EUR 9.5 million in 2016.

"As well as enabling Bureau Veritas to gain a strategic footprint in Silicon Valley by complementing our 7layers US laboratories, SIEMIC will help strengthen Bureau Veritas' position as a leader in the smartworld whilst enhancing our platform for autonomous and connected car services. This acquisition clearly demonstrates our commitment to our 2020 plan, with SIEMIC not only driving growth in our smartworld and automotive growth initiatives but also enhancing our presence in the USA and China, our two strategic markets," commented Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas.

Leslie Bai, President & CEO of SIEMIC, added: "We are established as the leader in an exciting and very promising market niche that requires advanced skills as well as an international reach and solid technical capabilities. As the global economy continues to expand, Bureau Veritas' worldwide network coupled with our existing platform provides our clients with a unique competitive advantage and value proposition. Today, becoming a member company of Bureau Veritas will propel us forward and help us continue our international growth."

