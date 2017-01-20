The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 20.01.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 20.01.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CT KW43 XEUB DE000A2DAR40 KFW 15.06.2037 1,125% AGEN BON EUR Y

CT OE8B XEUB ES0L01801197 SGLT 19.01.2018 EGOV BON EUR Y