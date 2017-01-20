EXCHANGE NOTICE 20 JANUARY 2017 SHARES



THE SHARES OF PKC GROUP PLC TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT



PKC Group Plc published on 19 January, 2017 a Stock Exchange Release where it announced that Motherson Sumi Systems Limited launches a voluntary recommended public tender offer for all shares and stock options in PKC Group Plc.



Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of PKC Group Plc to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange (rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv)).



Rules of the Exchange rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv): "The company is subject to a public bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a bid for the company."



The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 20.1.2017 OSAKKEET



PKC GROUP OYJ:N OSAKKEET TARKKAILULISTALLE



PKC Group Oyj julkisti 19.1.2017 pörssitiedotteen, jonka mukaan Motherson Sumi Systems Limited julkistaa vapaaehtoisen PKC Group Oyj:n hallituksen suositteleman julkisen ostotarjouksen kaikista PKC Group Oyj:n osakkeista ja optio-oikeuksista.



Nasdaq Helsinki siirtää PKC Group Oyj:n osakkeet Pörssin sääntöjen 2.2.8.2 kohdan (iv) perusteella tarkkailulistalle.



Pörssin säännöt 2.2.8.2 kohta (iv): "Yhtiö on julkisen ostotarjouksen kohteena tai ostotarjouksen tekijä on julkistanut aikomuksensa tehdä kyseisestä yhtiöstä ostotarjouksen."



Tarkkailulistalle siirtämisen tarkoituksena on ilmoittaa markkinoille kyseistä liikkeeseenlaskijaa tai arvopaperia koskevasta seikasta tai toimenpiteestä. Tarkkailulista on pörssilistan osa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260