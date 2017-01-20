BinckBank N.V.: BinckBank reaches agreement on complaints Alex Vermogensbeheer

Amsterdam, 20 January 2017 - BinckBank N.V. together with the VEB and Vermogensmonitor has reached agreement on the settlement of complaints regarding the information provided by Alex Vermogensbeheer in the period from 8 September 2012 until 26 August 2014, among other things, the way in which Alex Vermogensbeheer warned for the risks of the market conditions that occurred in 2014. The VEB and Vermogensmonitor will be given the opportunity to offer a compensation to clients who have complained and who meet certain criteria. Taking into consideration the provision of € 5.25 million recorded in 2015, the agreement contributes negatively to the result in the fourth quarter of 2016 for an amount of € 2.75 million.

Click here for the full press release (http://hugin.info/130685/R/2072495/778900.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: BinckBank N.V. via Globenewswire

