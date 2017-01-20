Vaisala Oyj: Vaisala's Financial Statement Release 2016 to be published on February 8, 2017

Vaisala Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
January 20, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.
Vaisala's Financial Statement Release 2016 to be published on February 8, 2017
Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2016 on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at about 2:00 p.m (Finnish time). The release will be available at www.vaisala.com. The presentation material will be published at 4:00 p.m. on the same day at www.vaisala.com/investors.
Briefing and Telephone Conference
Briefing for analysts and media, combined with an international conference call, will be arranged in Tapahtumatalo Bank, Unioninkatu 20, Helsinki, starting at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time).
Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:
Finland: +358 9 8171 0495 (#)
UK: +44 20 3194 0552 (#)
Sweden: +46 8 5664 2702 (#)
US: +1 85 5716 1597 (#)
Audiocast
The presentation by Kjell Forsén, President and CEO, can also be followed through a live audiocast at www.vaisala.com/investors starting at 4 p.m. A recording will be published at the same address at about 6:00 p.m.
More information
Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations
Mobile +358 40 580 3521 (#)
Vaisala Corporation
Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on 80 years of experience, Vaisala contributes to a better quality of life by providing a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services for chosen weather-related and industrial markets. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals worldwide and is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange.
