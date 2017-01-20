

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening mixed on Friday as investors digest dovish comments from ECB President Mario Draghi and look forward to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural address later in the day.



Crude oil futures extended overnight gains, brushing off a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories last week, while the dollar was mixed against its major rivals.



In remarks to the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research in California, Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Thursday said that she considers it prudent to adjust the stance of monetary policy gradually over time.



On the other hand, ECB President Mario Draghi acknowledged that the growth outlook for the euro area has improved but there are ample risks related predominantly to global factors.



Asian stocks are mostly lower even as a slew of data out China provided further evidence of stabilizing growth. China's GDP grew an annual 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter, slightly beating expectations.



Retail sales figures for December came in slightly above forecasts while industrial production and fixed-asset investment grew at a slower but still solid pace in the month.



German PPI and U.K. retail sales data for December as well as U.S. Baker Hughes rig count figures are slated for release later in the day.



U.S. stock futures are turning in a mixed performance after American Express posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and IBM reported another decline in quarterly revenue. General Electric and Procter & Gamble are among the companies due to report their results before the opening bell.



U.S. stocks finished lower overnight despite encouraging data on jobless claims, housing starts and regional manufacturing activity. The Dow dropped 0.4 percent to extend losses for the fifth consecutive session and hit its lowest level in over a month. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.4 percent.



European stocks also closed slightly lower on Thursday after ECB Chief Mario Draghi struck a dovish tone on inflation and reiterated the central bank stands ready to increase the size and duration of its bond-buying program if necessary.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index and the German DAX finished marginally lower, while France's CAC 40 index slid 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed half a percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX