As from January 23, 2017, subscription rights (TR) issued by Cantargia AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until February 02, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------- Short name: CANTA TR ------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009522550 ------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 131528 ------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities/227 ------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE -------------------------------------



As from January 23, 2017, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Cantargia AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: CANTA BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0009522568 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 131529 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities/227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46-40-615 14 10.