The awaited wireless headphones from award-winning Swedish audio developer Jays AB (publ) are now shipping to selected retail worldwide. u-JAYS Wireless will be available through JAYS Online Store with free worldwide shipping next week.



The new wireless headphones have 25+ hours uninterrupted listening on a single charge and excellent sound isolation. The intuitive, full-feature touch controls allows the user to take calls and swipe through their favorite songs at ease. It also features a touch lock that secures the controls without unintentional interruption. These comfortable Bluetooth® on-ear headphones makes everything more enjoyable, with no tangled cables.



"We are more than ready to provide the market with high quality, comfortable headphones that gives the customer wireless freedom. u-JAYS Wireless are designed to deliver a new and better wireless experience for anyone that's looking for great sound", says Rune Torbjörnsen, CEO, Jays AB (publ).



MSRP USD 179 EUR 179 SEK 1790



Product URL https://www.jaysheadphones.com/products/u-jays-wireless/



