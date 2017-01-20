Stockholm, January 20, 2017



PRESS RELEASE - NAXS AB (publ)



Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan or Australia, or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.



NAXS makes a SEK 50 million commitment to Mimir Invest AB



NAXS AB (publ) has made a SEK 50 million commitment to Mimir Invest AB ("Mimir" or the "Fund").



Mimir is a newly established private equity special situations fund focusing on mid-sized companies in all sectors, except real estate. The Mimir management team has an in-depth knowledge of the medtech, biotech, chemical, pulp & paper, manufacturing, software and hardware sectors.



The Fund currently has two companies in its portfolio.



Other investors in the Fund include international and Swedish institutional investors, as well as Mimir's management.



This is NAXS's ninth commitment since its listing in 2007, and the seventh manager with whom it has invested.



Contact information: Lennart Svantesson, CEO Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11



This information is information that NAXS AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.30 CET on January20, 2017.



This press release and further information is available on the Company's website: www.naxs.se



NAXS AB (publ) Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972 Grev Turegatan 10 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden Tel: +46 8 611 33 25, E-mail: info@naxs.se



NAXS is an investment company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. NAXS primarily invests in private equity funds with a Nordic focus, but may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments



