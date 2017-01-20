Espoo, Finland, 2017-01-20 08:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



DOVRE GROUP SIGNS FRAME AGREEMENT WITH APOTTI IN FINLAND



Dovre Group has secured a frame agreement with Apotti Oy in Finland. The scope includes project management training and development services. The frame agreement is valid for two years with options for two one-year extension periods.



"We are very pleased to announce this agreement. Apotti is one of the largest change projects in Finland at the moment and Apotti has chosen us to be their partner in the field of project management," says Vesa Olsson, Vice President of Dovre Group's Consulting business in Finland.



Dovre Group Plc Vesa Olsson, Vice President, Finland tel. +358 40 767 5101 vesa.olsson@dovregroup.com www.dovregroup.com



Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore, the UAE and the US, and employs about 500 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company web site www.dovregroup.com



Apotti is an extensive change project of the social services and healthcare field. The central objective of this project is to build a regionally cohesive social services and healthcare system that enables developing the operations and increasing their quality.



