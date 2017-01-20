Outotec Oyj: Outotec strengthens customer focus - Adel Hattab appointed EVP, Strategic Customers and Business Development

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE JANUARY 20, 2017 at 9:30
Outotec strengthens customer focus - Adel Hattab appointed EVP, Strategic Customers and Business Development
Mr. Adel Hattab, M.Sc. (Eng.), MBA (54), has been appointed Executive Vice President, Strategic Customers and Business Development and a member of the Executive Board of Outotec as of April 1, 2017. He has been in the Executive Board since 2014, first as head of the EMEA region and since February 2016 as head of the Markets unit.
As EVP, Strategic Customers and Business Development, Adel Hattab will lead the development of strategic customer relationships, sales processes and customer experience as well as marketing and market intelligence operations globally.
"I am glad that Adel Hattab, who has extensive experience in demanding business leadership roles and excellent customer relationship capabilities, will take this strategic role in leading the development of our key customer relationships and Outotec's transformation to a customer focused, market driven company. He will work in close cooperation with Outotec's business units and market areas to develop and implement our customer success strategy to maximize customer acquisition and satisfaction as well as the company's profitability. I wish him all the success in his new role", says Markku Teräsvasara, CEO of Outotec.
Mr. Olli Nastamo, currently responsible for Outotec's Strategy, Marketing and Operational Excellence, will as of April 1, 2017 lead the Operational Excellence organization. Olli Nastamo continues to report to CEO Markku Teräsvasara as member of the Outotec Executive Board.
Outotec Executive Board as of April 1, 2017:
- Markku Teräsvasara, President and CEO
- Kalle Härkki, Executive Vice President, President of Metals, Energy & Water
- Kimmo Kontola, Executive Vice President, President of Minerals Processing
- Markku Teräsvasara (act.), Executive Vice President, President of Services
- Adel Hattab, Executive Vice President, Strategic Customers and Business Development
- Jari Ålgars, Chief Financial Officer
- Kaisa Aalto-Luoto, Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Communications
- Nina Kiviranta, Senior Vice President, General Counsel
- Olli Nastamo, Senior Vice President, Operational Excellence
For further information, please contact:
OUTOTEC
Markku Teräsvasara, CEO
Tel. +358 20 529 2000
Kaisa Aalto-Luoto, SVP, Human Resources & Communications
Tel. +358 20 529 4005
DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.outotec.com (http://www.outotec.com)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire