Outotec Oyj: Outotec strengthens customer focus - Adel Hattab appointed EVP, Strategic Customers and Business Development

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE JANUARY 20, 2017 at 9:30

Outotec strengthens customer focus - Adel Hattab appointed EVP, Strategic Customers and Business Development

Mr. Adel Hattab, M.Sc. (Eng.), MBA (54), has been appointed Executive Vice President, Strategic Customers and Business Development and a member of the Executive Board of Outotec as of April 1, 2017. He has been in the Executive Board since 2014, first as head of the EMEA region and since February 2016 as head of the Markets unit.

As EVP, Strategic Customers and Business Development, Adel Hattab will lead the development of strategic customer relationships, sales processes and customer experience as well as marketing and market intelligence operations globally.

"I am glad that Adel Hattab, who has extensive experience in demanding business leadership roles and excellent customer relationship capabilities, will take this strategic role in leading the development of our key customer relationships and Outotec's transformation to a customer focused, market driven company. He will work in close cooperation with Outotec's business units and market areas to develop and implement our customer success strategy to maximize customer acquisition and satisfaction as well as the company's profitability. I wish him all the success in his new role", says Markku Teräsvasara, CEO of Outotec.

Mr. Olli Nastamo, currently responsible for Outotec's Strategy, Marketing and Operational Excellence, will as of April 1, 2017 lead the Operational Excellence organization. Olli Nastamo continues to report to CEO Markku Teräsvasara as member of the Outotec Executive Board.



Outotec Executive Board as of April 1, 2017:

Markku Teräsvasara, President and CEO

Kalle Härkki, Executive Vice President, President of Metals, Energy & Water

Kimmo Kontola, Executive Vice President, President of Minerals Processing

Markku Teräsvasara (act.), Executive Vice President, President of Services

Adel Hattab, Executive Vice President, Strategic Customers and Business Development

Jari Ålgars, Chief Financial Officer

Kaisa Aalto-Luoto, Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Communications

Nina Kiviranta, Senior Vice President, General Counsel

Olli Nastamo, Senior Vice President, Operational Excellence

For further information, please contact:

OUTOTEC

Markku Teräsvasara, CEO

Tel. +358 20 529 2000

Kaisa Aalto-Luoto, SVP, Human Resources & Communications

Tel. +358 20 529 4005



DISTRIBUTION:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.outotec.com (http://www.outotec.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

