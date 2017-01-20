The share buy-back programme runs from 30 November 2016 to 19 January 2017. In this period RTX will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 5.0 million. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), which ensures that RTX is protected against violation of insider legislation in relation to the share buy-back programme.



Since the announcement as of 30 November 2016, the following transactions have been made under the program:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value shares Price in DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 33,886 135.60 4,595,009 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 January 2017 600 145.15 87,093 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 January 2017 600 144.00 86,400 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 January 2017 600 144.00 86,400 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 January 2017 600 143.00 85,800 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 January 2017 414 143.00 59,202 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 36,700 136.24 4,999,904 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The share repurchase program announced has now been concluded.



With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 653,499 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.93% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 9,432,838 including treasury shares.



In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this company announcement.



For further questions or information contact:



CFO Jacob Vittrup, tlf. +45 9632 2300



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=611666