Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following instrument with effect from January 23, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bond RGKB 1060 -------------------------------- Reimbursement date: May 12, 2028 -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009496367 -------------------------------- Short name: RGKB 1060 -------------------------------- Trading code: RGKB_1060 --------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Andreas Jensen, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.