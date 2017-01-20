Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially register the following instrument with effect from January 25, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bond STAT 1060 RTL ----------------------------------- Reimbursement date: May 12, 2028 ----------------------------------- Last trading day: May 10, 2028 ----------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009496367 ----------------------------------- Board lot: nom. SEK 5000 ----------------------------------- Short name: STAT 1060 RTL ----------------------------------- Trading code: STAT_1060_RTL -----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Andreas Jensen, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.