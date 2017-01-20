The platform - which data provider Solaris designed to help policymakers, investors and prospective developers identify new locations in which solar projects can be built - allows users to zoom in on high-resolution regional and global maps, with a spatial resolution of 1 kilometer.

The platform, which was unveiled on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi, offers a range of site-specific information, including up-to-date figures on annual average solar potential, as well as geographic information system (GIS) data.

"The Global Solar Atlas will help inform the crucial planning and investment ...

