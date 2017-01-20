Japanese robotics company Miraikikai believes that it may have just changed the game for utility-scale solar plants in arid regions, as its new robot cleaning system can help alleviate the problem of dust and sand covering the modules. Not only that, but the robots do this without water and are totally automated.

Miraikikai has called the new cleaning robot the "Solar Cleaning Robot Type 1," so it does exactly what it says on the tin. It uses artificial intelligence and has brushes and air blowers that enable it to sweep dust and sand off the modules ...

