The innovative character of SeaB2 has already led Damel to submit patent applications for registration of this product in the UAE, as well as in the USA and European Union.

DAMEL, a Portuguese textile company specialized in the development of technical clothing, is determined to win market share in the UAE, through the commercialization of its latest technological innovation the SeaB2, a clothing system with integrated inflation, which promises to revolutionize the concepts of security in the context of maritime activities.

The SeaB2 is used as a part of regular clothing (jacket, overalls or vest) and is built on the outside of a lifejacket completely unnoticeable.

"The SeaB2 inflation system is activated automatically as soon as it hits the water and it is the only system, worldwide, with a lifejacket that allows the user to swim crawl and access the nearest vessel or platform," ensures Victor Paiva, manager of Damel.

Damel's manager added that this innovation can be used in various maritime activities that require the use of a lifejacket:

"We seek to combine functionality with an appealing, comfortable and practical design. The SeaB2 allows the user complete freedom of movement and can be used for sailing, fishing and other water sports, by oil and naval station workers, by the navy and even, for example, in the assembly of off-shore wind towers", explains Victor Paiva.

The innovative character of SeaB2 has already led Damel to submit patent applications for registration of this product in the UAE, as well as in the USA and European Union.

The materials used in SeaB2 have a high resistance to tearing and perforation. In addition to being waterproof and heat-insulated, these garments protect against fire and against electric arc discharge. With built-in harness and lifeline, it allows for helicopter rescues at sea.

It should be noted that the SeaB2 received the Winner award at ISPO 2015 in Munich, having also been awarded at the InovaTêxtil in Modtissimo in Porto, Portugal, in September 2014.

The presentation of SeaB2 clothing system in the UAE market will be held in Dubai, where DAMEL will be present at the Intersec fair (Stand 8-E10 Safety and Health), taking place from January 22 to 24 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Located in northern Portugal, in the city of Póvoa de Varzim, DAMEL exports 99% of its production, focusing specially on Europe, USA and Japan.

OTHER INFORMATION:

Link (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W03gPNrQsiU) for SeaB2 promotional video

DAMEL Homepage: http://www.damel.pt

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170120005147/en/

Contacts:

News@Work

Francisco Quintas Serrano

M. 351 916 669 291

E. fqs@newsatwork.pt

or

DAMEL, CONFECÇÃO DE VESTUÁRIO, LDA.

T: 351 252 298 450

E: info@damel.pt