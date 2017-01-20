Situs, the premier global provider of strategic business solutions for the finance and commercial real estate ("CRE") industries, is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Chadwick as Managing Director of its fast-growing Loan Risk Advisory ("LRA") business, launched by former Clayton CEO Tim Keast.

Operating from the UK and Spain, Situs' Loan Risk Advisory business provides services that cover most asset classes throughout Europe, including Due Diligence, Agreed Upon Procedures, Risk Advice, Loan Pool Surveillance and Reporting, Servicer Reviews and Data Mining.

Mr. Chadwick will be based in Swindon, UK, where he will be responsible for operations and delivery of value-add advisory services to Situs' existing clients. Backed by extensive knowledge of lending quality and processes throughout Europe and beyond, Mr. Chadwick will help expand Situs LRA services beyond the CRE space. He will report to Mr. Keast, Executive Managing Director, Situs Loan Risk Advisory.

"It is exciting to be able to strengthen our team and attract someone with such experience within the due diligence space. Michael brings extensive knowledge and experience in overseeing and managing projects throughout Europe," said Mr. Keast.

Mr. Chadwick comes to Situs with a broad and deep understanding of due diligence services gleaned from his 30 years in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Situs, he was most recently the Managing Director Operations at Clayton Euro Risk, where he played a significant role in the executive management team and project execution both in the UK and across Europe. Mr. Chadwick has also worked at Deutsche Bank and Lehman Brothers, where he managed underwriting teams.

"I am very pleased to join such a vibrant and growing company and to once again have the pleasure of working with Tim and many of the Situs team whom I already know well," said Mr. Chadwick. "Situs has an excellent reputation. I believe it is well positioned for strong growth and I am looking forward to building on its capabilities, leveraging the strength of its global client base."

ABOUT SITUS

Situs is the premier global provider of strategic business solutions for the finance and commercial real estate (CRE) industries, from commercial and residential real estate, to small and medium enterprise and consumer lending. Since 1985, Situs has set the standard in CRE for service, quality and execution. Situs has offices across the US, Europe and Asia and has been involved in more than $1 trillion of real estate debt and equity deals. A rated Commercial Loan servicer with Moody's, Fitch and Morningstar, Situs has more than $160 billion of assets under management and is ranked a top 20 servicer in multiple categories by the Mortgage Bankers Association in the US. In 2016, Situs received a second consecutive "Advisor of the Year" award by Real Estate Finance Investment magazine, "Debt Work-out Advisor of the Year" from Real Estate Capital and the "Capital Advisor Firm of the Year" award by Property Investor Europe. For more information, please visit www.Situs.com.

