Fifth Consecutive Nomination for Six-Year-Old European Credit Opportunities Fund

Napier Park Global Capital, a global alternative asset management firm, announced today that its European Credit Opportunities Fund has been awarded the prestigious 2016 Long-Term Performance Award by EuroHedge. The Fund was also nominated for the annual Credit award for the fifth consecutive time, having already won this award on three previous occasions.

The Long-Term award recognizes the best risk-adjusted performance over the last five years across all Macro, Fixed Income and Relative Value hedge funds with AUMs of at least $500 million, by comparing their net annualized returns and Sharpe ratios. Throughout the Fund's history, the European credit team at Napier Park Global Capital has maintained a strong track record of consistently delivering equity-like returns in European higher yielding corporate credit markets.

"We are very proud to be recognized as the top performing Fund over the last five years across all non-equity strategies in the hedge fund universe," said Michael Micko, the head of Napier Park's European Credit Strategies. "This award is a testament to our team, their years of experience in these markets, deep knowledge of European credit, active portfolio management and our dedication to always strive to produce superior risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

The winners of the 16th annual EuroHedge Awards were announced at a gala dinner on Thursday, January 19, 2017, held at The Grosvenor House Hotel on London's Park Lane.

About Napier Park Global Capital

Napier Park Global Capital is an independent alternative asset management firm that manages $7.6 billion as of January 1, 2017. The firm offers a diversified product mix including credit funds, private investments, CLOs and structured credit to large, sophisticated institutional investors. Napier Park Global Capital has offices in New York, London and Switzerland. For more information, visit: www.napierparkglobal.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170120005106/en/

Contacts:

Prosek Partners

Mickey Mandelbaum or Maya Pogoda

(310) 785-0810

mmandelbaum@prosek.com

mpogoda@prosek.com