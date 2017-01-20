Tribridge Showcases Recently Launched ContentSphere Solution at Learning Technologies





New corporate learning experience solution offers personalized learner-centric experiences; is now available globally

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Tribridge will be exhibiting ContentSphere, the company's next-generation corporate learning experience solution, at Learning Technologies, Europe's leading learning and development exhibition and conference. The event is slated for February 1-2, 2017 in London.

ContentSphere enables organizations to provide employees with unified access to learning content from a wide array of resources, while also delivering deeply personalized user experiences critical to supporting today's digital workforce. The cloud-based solution seamlessly integrates content from diverse sources, including learning management systems (LMS), massive online open course (MOOC) content providers, video, and collaboration, productivity and social tools.

Tribridge ContentSphere empowers employees to manage, consume and share their learning anywhere in a way that works best for them and their colleagues via an intuitive and customizable interface and integrated platform. The solution delivers a mobile-first experience, extensive federated search functions and robust reporting via Tribridge's partnership with Watershed.

"Today's digital economy is focused on offering exceptional user experiences, and that mindset is translating into the corporate learning environment," said Skip Marshall, CTO of Tribridge. "ContentSphere delivers on the value of personalization to increase employee engagement, and we're excited to showcase the solution for the European market."

Launched last October and now available globally, ContentSphere was released to its first client in January. Tribridge's Human Capital Management (HCM) practice continues to expand its EMEA reach with established offices in Genova, Italy, Madrid, Spain and London.

To learn more about ContentSphere, please visit the Tribridge booth, R7, at Learning Technologies. Skip Marshall is also available to meet with press and analysts attending the event.

About Tribridge

Founded in 1998, Tribridge is a technology services firm specializing in business applications and cloud solutions. The firm helps midmarket and enterprise customers solve their business challenges through Cloud Computing, Finance and Operations, Customer Engagement, Human Capital Management, Business Intelligence & Analytics and Business Consulting. With a focus on developing industry solutions and implementing Microsoft, Concerto Cloud Services, Cornerstone OnDemand, NetSuite and other enterprise technologies, the Tribridge team of 700 professionals operates with an unwavering commitment to provide exceptional service and support, drive measurable results and build lasting partnerships with the firm's 4,000 customers. www.tribridge.com

Media Contact: Jennie Treby

(727) 492-8588

jennie.treby@tribridge.com

www.tribridge.com



