Avillion Strengthens Clinical and Regulatory Development Capabilities with the Appointment of Mark Weinberg as Chief Medical Officer

Avillion LLP, a co-developer and financier of late-stage pharmaceutical product candidates, announces the appointment of Mark Weinberg, MD MBA as Chief Medical Officer. Dr Weinberg will be based in Chicago, USA.

Dr Weinberg has spent more than 17 years as a pharmaceutical and biotech executive with experience ranging from "top 20" pharma companies to micro-cap biotech. Over the course of his career, he has interfaced with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) on drug candidate development and regulatory issues across multiple therapeutic areas from pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) stage through NDA/BLA (New Drug Application/Biologics License Application) discussions. He has also worked on multiple partnered development programmes.

Dr Weinberg joins Avillion from Halloran Consulting Group, a consulting firm that provides strategic guidance and development expertise to life science companies, where he was Chief Medical Officer and Managing Director. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at US biotech company RestorGenex Pharmaceuticals. Previously, he gained experience at Astellas Pharma Global Development where he was Vice President, Global Clinical Science and he was also Global Therapeutic Area Head, CNS and Pain. Prior to Astellas, Dr Weinberg held various positions of increasing responsibility at Lundbeck Inc. (formerly Ovation Pharmaceuticals), Takeda Global Research and Development and Abbott Laboratories.

Dr Weinberg earned his MD from Duke University and remained there to complete a residency in internal medicine. He also holds an MBA from the Kellogg Business School and a BA in economics from Yale University.

Allison Jeynes-Ellis, Chief Executive Officer of Avillion, said: "It is a great pleasure to welcome Mark to our management team at Avillion. He brings extensive pharmaceutical development skills and experience that will help us meet our objective to successfully deliver robust, high quality clinical data to pharma clients whilst accelerating their programmes."

About Avillion

Avillion LLP is a drug development company with an innovative business model focusing on the clinical co-development and regulatory approval of late stage pharmaceutical products. Avillion offers a compelling opportunity to partner late-stage therapeutic projects for approval in the US and EU and to accelerate their availability to the market. Our objective is to enable our partners to continue to develop the drug candidates in their pipeline at the highest quality without increasing the burden on their P&L or cash reserves. Avillion can achieve this by incurring 100% of the clinical and regulatory risk, while advancing the development of these late-stage assets in return for milestone payments on the commercialisation of successfully developed products.

Avillion was founded in 2012 in London, UK, and is backed by Abingworth, Clarus Ventures and Royalty Pharma. http://www.avillionllp.com