Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.01.2017 | 10:03
PR Newswire

ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 20

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 19 January 2017 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 225.86p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 231.05p
Zero Dividend Preference Share = 155.17p
The market value of investments was GBP359.0m less net liabilities (including Zero Dividend Preference Shares) of GBP106.0m to leave Shareholders' Funds of GBP253.0m.
Contact:
Gary Tait
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
20 January 2017

© 2017 PR Newswire