20.01.2017 | 10:12
PR Newswire

Pandox AB (publ) Invitation to Capital Market day in Stockholm 9 May 2017

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Pandox invites investors, analysts and media to a capital market day in Stockholm 9 May, 2017, focused on Property Management. During the day, we mix presentations and hotel visits with the objective of increasing the participants' knowledge particularly regarding Pandox's lease portfolio. Among the topics covered are Pandox's market, lease model, hotel property portfolio and business situation.

Participants from Pandox are CEO Anders Nissen, CFO Liia Nõu and other key members of Pandox's executive management.

Date: 9 May, 2017.

Time: 08:00 CET to approx. 17:30 CET, followed by light dinner.

We will start the day at Hilton Stockholm Slussen and end at Radisson Blu Arlandia. In between, several hotel visits will be made.

Registration should be made no later than 28 April, 2017. For practical questions and registration please contact Anna Källgren by mail anna.kallgren@pandox.se or phone +46 (0)-70-456-68-39.

Agenda and more detailed information about the capital market day will be published at www.pandox.se.

Welcome!

For more information, please contact:

Anders Berg,
Head of Communications and IR,
Tel: +46 (0)-760-95-19-40

Marika Hilldoff,
Sustainability and IR Manager,
Tel: +46 (0)-708-91-50-79

The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 CET on 20 January 2017.

About Pandox

Pandox is a leading owner of hotel properties in Northern Europe with a focus on sizeable hotels in key leisure and corporate destinations. Pandox's hotel property portfolio currently comprises 120 hotels with more than 26,000 hotel rooms in ten countries. Pandox's business is organised into Property management, which comprises hotel properties leased on a long-term basis to market leading regional hotel operators and leading international hotel operators, and Operator activities, which comprises hotel operations executed by Pandox in its owner-occupied hotel properties. Pandox was founded in 1995 and the company's B shares are, as of 18 June 2015, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.pandox.se

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/pandox/r/pandox-ab--publ--invitation-to-capital-market-day-in-stockholm-9-may-2017,c2170412

© 2017 PR Newswire