EXCHANGE NOTICE, 20 JANUARY 2017 SHARES
COMPONENTA CORPORATION: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH CONVERTIBLE CAPITAL LOAN
A total of 400 000 shares subscribed with the convertible capital loan of Componenta Corporation will be traded as old shares as of 23 January 2017.
Identifiers of Componenta Corporation's share:
Trading code: CTH1V ISIN code: FI0009010110 Orderbook id: 24247 Number of shares: 176 537 224
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE, 20.1.2017 OSAKKEET
COMPONENTA OYJ: VAIHDETTAVALLA PÄÄOMALAINALLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET
Componenta Oyj:n vaihdettavalla pääomalainalla merkityt yhteensä 400.000 osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 23.1.2017 alkaen.
Componenta Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: CTH1V ISIN-koodi: FI0009010110 id: 24247 Osakemäärä: 176.537.224
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
