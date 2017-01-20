EXCHANGE NOTICE, 20 JANUARY 2017 SHARES



COMPONENTA CORPORATION: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH CONVERTIBLE CAPITAL LOAN



A total of 400 000 shares subscribed with the convertible capital loan of Componenta Corporation will be traded as old shares as of 23 January 2017.



Identifiers of Componenta Corporation's share:



Trading code: CTH1V ISIN code: FI0009010110 Orderbook id: 24247 Number of shares: 176 537 224



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 20.1.2017 OSAKKEET



COMPONENTA OYJ: VAIHDETTAVALLA PÄÄOMALAINALLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET



Componenta Oyj:n vaihdettavalla pääomalainalla merkityt yhteensä 400.000 osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 23.1.2017 alkaen.



Componenta Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: CTH1V ISIN-koodi: FI0009010110 id: 24247 Osakemäärä: 176.537.224



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260