*Investment in technology signals 40% increase for 2016 Cherkizovo Group grain harvest compared to 2015* *Moscow, Russia - January 20, 2017 - Cherkizovo Group (LSE: CHE; MOEX: GCHE), the largest vertically integrated meat and feed producer in Russia, has finalized the results of 2016 harvesting campaign. Over 465 thousand tons of grain were gathered, an increase of 40% from the previous year.* The record harvest was made possible by a significant investment in new technology and expansion of the Company's fleet of advanced agricultural machinery. The harvesting campaign covered over 95 thousand hectares of Cherkizovo's fertile land in the Voronezh, Orel, Lipetsk, Tambov and Moscow regions. The main crops harvested in 2016 included corn (231,000 tons), winter and spring wheat (181,000 tons), soy (26,000 tons) and peas (26,000 tons). Production of corn, the highest contributor to the croppage, has doubled compared to previous year. To meet the demand, a total of 79 harvesters and 100 tractors were deployed by the Company during the harvesting campaign. Dmitry Garnov, head of the grain farming segment of Cherkizovo Group commented: 'We are pleased to report strong results of the 2016 harvesting campaign. We intend to build on this success by focusing on growing more corn, which gives the highest yield per hectare, and also soy for comparable results.' Cherkizovo Group will continue investing in its grain farming segment and increase capacity by redistributing operational land in favor of higher yielding crops. The planting area dedicated to corn is expected to grow by 30% to 31 thousand hectares; while soy's planting area will double in size and reach 21 thousand hectares. At the same time the Group plans to increase its grain storage capacity to 1 million tons. *Cherkizovo Group* *Dmitry Yakovlev* IR Manager +7 (495) 660 2440 ext. 15962 d.yakovlev@cherkizovo.com [1] *FTI Consulting* Anton Karpov +7 (495) 795 0623 anton.karpov@fticonsulting.com [2] *About Cherkizovo Group* *Cherkizovo Group *isthe largest meat and feed producer in Russia. The Group is a top-3 producer in the poultry, pork and processed meat markets and is the largest feed manufacturer in the country. Cherkizovo Group encompasses 8 full cycle poultry production facilities, 15 modern pork production facilities, 6 meat processing plants, 9 feed mills and more than 140,000 hectares of agricultural land. In 2015, Cherkizovo Group produced more than 825,000 tons of meat products. Thanks to its vertically integrated structure, which includes grain growing and storage, feed production, livestock breeding, fattening and slaughtering, and meat processing, alongside a distribution system, the Group has consistently delivered stable, long-term revenue growth. The Company's consolidated revenue reached RUB 77.0 bn in 2015. Cherkizovo Group shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX).

January 20, 2017 04:02 ET (09:02 GMT)