Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG: raw material shortage for iodine seeds due to political events in Uzbekistan

Seneffe, January 20, 2017. The current political situation in Uzbekistan means that the local supplier of raw materials for iodine isotopes, which are used as a starting substance in medical therapy sources, is currently unable to make deliveries. The overall scarcity of the commodity on the global market means that supply bottlenecks for the finished products are also possible.

"We are in intensive talks with our supplier in Uzbekistan as well as with other providers. Right now, we can deliver seeds to a limited extent and are confident that we will be able to keep production downtime low. We expect the situation to ease again quickly, since other suppliers are currently ramping up their capacities," said Dr. Harald Hasselmann, Managing Director of Eckert & Ziegler GmbH. "However, we are currently not in a position to guarantee that we will be able to fulfill all customer orders on schedule in the weeks ahead."

About Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG is a European-based group active in the medical device segment of the health care industry. Its core business is the treatment of cancer using brachytherapy, a special form of radiation therapy. Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG is a leader in brachytherapy in Europe. The company headquarters are in Belgium, with a production facility in Germany and subsidiaries throughout Europe, in the USA, India and Brazil. In addition, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG has a worldwide network of distributors and agents to support the international marketing of its product line. The company's products and equipment are intended for use by oncologists, radiologists, urologists and medical physicists. Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG group employs approximately 130 people. The company has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange since April 1997.

