Early Equity Plc - Audited Results Year Ending 31 August 2016

20 January 2017

Early Equity Plc

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31 AUGUST 2016

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

I am pleased to present the financial results for Early Equity Plc for the year ended 31 August 2016. The total comprehensive loss for the year was £110,423 (2015 - £123,814 loss). The loss per share was 0.02p (2015 - 0.03p). The loss before tax of £110,423 (2015 - £123,814 loss) largely reflects the costs of maintaining a public listing and administration costs.

On the 1 December 2015, the Company acquired a 32.14% stake in Yicom Global Sdn. Bhd. ("Yicom") satisfied by the issue of 100,000,000 new ordinary shares. Yicom is the sole importer and patent holder of a series of healthcare products from various countries and in particular China. Yicom has a Sole Distributorship Agreement with Early Infinity Holdings Sdn. Bhd. a direct sales company holding licences to operate a multi-level marketing business in Malaysia. Yicom started trading in February 2015 and the rate of turnover has increased each month as new distributors have been recruited. Early Infinity Holding Sdn Bhd currently have over 1,000 Agents selling their products in Malaysia and now Taiwan.

On 29 November 2015, the Company completed an equity subscription to raise £607,500 (gross of expenses), through the issue of 135,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each at a placing price of 0.45 pence per new ordinary share. Of the funds raised, £450,000 was utilised in the investment in Yicom Global Sdn Bhd, the remaining funds were used by the Company for additional working capital and to evaluate further potential investments.

On the 23 August 2016, the Company announced that Yicom had released its audited accounts reporting a net profit of Ringitt Malaysia (RM) 850,149 (approximately GBP160,709) and declared a dividend of Ringitt Malaysia RM 136,619 payable to Early Equity. £25,826 (RM 5.29: GBP 1) was received on 29 December 2016.

The Company was pleased to announce the appointment of Tee Lian Hing (Barry) to the board on 27 May 2016.

At year end, the value of our investment portfolio in unquoted equity securities (UK and Malaysia) stood at £540,320 (2015 - £115,320). This figure represents the Company's acquisition within the period of 32.14% shareholding in Yicom. The Devilfish Poker investment was fully provided against on the basis that current and future performance does not indicate ability for the Company to realise the cost of our investment.

At year end our total investment portfolio stood at £594,436 (2015 - £172,637)

POST-BALANCE SHEET EVENTS

There have been no post balance sheet events.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to take this opportunity to thank shareholders and professional advisers for their continued support of the Company.

Chua Siew Lian - Executive Director

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST, 2016 2016 2015 GBP GBP CONTINUING OPERATIONS TURNOVER 25,723 - ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (135,242) (114,945) OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES - (8,413) FINANCE COSTS (904) (456) (LOSS) BEFORE TAX (110,423) (123,814) INCOME TAX - - (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR £(110,423) £(123,814) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Reclassification of fair value gain on disposal

of available-for-sale financial assets - - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR £(110,423) £(123,814) BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE (PENCE) (0.02) (0.03)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 AUGUST, 2016 2016 2015 GBP GBP NON-CURRENT ASSETS Available-for-sale financial assets 594,436 172,637 CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables 31,518 6,682 Cash and cash equivalents 96,134 39,499 127,652 46,181 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables (16,298) (10,105) NET CURRENT (LIABILITIES)/ASSETS 111,354 36,076 NET ASSETS £705,790 £208,713 REPRESENTING:- Share capital 809,623 674,623 Share premium 683,590 211,090 Fair value reserve 49,031 49,031 Accumulated losses (836,454) (726,031) SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS £705,790 £208,713

This financial information has been extracted from the audited financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 August 2015. The financial statements are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). A copy of the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2016 will be posted to shareholders and will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies.

The Directors do not propose to pay a dividend for the year.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

Enquiries:

Early Equity Plc

Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501

Greg Collier

ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott -Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA