

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 19-January-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,618,170.34 9.5757



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,236,463.42 13.6182



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 261,603.90 16.3502



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 19/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,283,204.15 14.8531



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 19/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,574,586.46 10.4972



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 12,072,070.90 10.4975



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,043,333.11 12.4932



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 278,548.01 13.2642



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,074,884.21 15.0123



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,074,054.45 15.1275



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,480,149.89 10.5717



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 19/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 65,138,837.08 15.7721



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,196,488.96 17.0927



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 19/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,128,632.28 16.1289



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 279,356.69 13.3027



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 19/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 275,642.12 13.1258



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,167,310.52 14.064



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,236,788.60 17.1776



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,137,432.68 15.1591



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 19/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,220,825.90 9.8405



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,191,266.51 17.0157



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 19/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 268,656.55 16.791



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,206,686.95 16.8267



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 19/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 2100000 EUR 27,423,992.98 13.059



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,620,419.14 17.3251



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,453,734.66 14.7965



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,504,414.50 10.0288



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,111,088.36 16.9804



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 19/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6600000 USD 96,849,664.53 14.6742



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,844,840.11 5.4926



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,220,142.86 18.1949



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,003,842.72 15.4437



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 887,845.02 13.6592



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 272,554.33 17.0346



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 19/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 276,718.42 17.2949



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,370,766.03 17.286



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 19/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,265,655.96 19.2493



