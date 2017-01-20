DW Catalyst Fund Ltd - Discount Trigger Process

DW Catalyst Fund Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 52520)

Discount Trigger Process

20 January 2017

The Company notes that, in light of its probable final net asset value per share as at 31 December 2016, it is likely that the discount trigger process contained in its articles of incorporation will apply in respect of 2016.

Assuming that this is the case, following publication of the final net asset value per share for 31 December 2016 the Company will make a further announcement and publish a shareholder circular including details of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company at which the discount trigger resolution will be proposed and, if the requisite number of shareholders approve the discount trigger resolution, the timetable for the redemption of shares that are voted in favour of the resolution.

