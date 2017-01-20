

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed in early trade Friday, as investors looked ahead to Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. President, and a government report showed that U.K. retail sales fell at the fastest pace in almost five years in December, despite a surge in shopping ahead of Christmas.



Retail sales volume including auto fuel fell 1.9 percent from November following a marginal 0.1 percent drop in November. This was bigger than the expected 0.1 percent drop and marked the second consecutive fall in sales.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 2 points or 0.03 percent at 7,206 in late opening deals after declining half a percent in the previous session.



Antofagasta shares dropped half a percent. The copper miner said it would sell its 40 percent interest in Alto Maipo SpA to partner AES Gener, exiting the project entirely.



Anglo American lost 1.5 percent and BHP Billiton fell about 1 percent as copper prices weakened.



Close Brothers rose over 1 percent after the lender expressed confidence over its full-year results.



SDL soared 7 percent. The translation software firm said it expects both continuing operations revenue and adjusted profit before tax to be slightly ahead of market expectations.



