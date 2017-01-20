Press Release from NOTE's Extraordinary General Meeting on 20 January 2017

DANDERYD, Sweden, Jan 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The General Meeting reached the following resolutions:

• To re-elect Kjell-Åke Andersson and Bahare Hederstierna and to elect Johan Hagberg, John Hedberg and Per Ovrén as Board members for the period until the next Annual General Meeting. John Hedberg was elected Chairman. All in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal.



• To determine that Directors' fees on an annual basis, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting are to be unchanged per Board member compared to the period since the last Annual General Meeting. The Directors' fees, on an annual basis, are allocated as follows: SEK 300,000 to the Chairman, SEK 100,000 to other Board members and SEK 60,000 for Board committee work.

About NOTE

NOTE is one of the leading Northern European manufacturing and logistics partners for production of electronics-based products. NOTE producesPCBAs,subassembliesand box build products. NOTE's offering covers the complete product lifecycle, from design to after-sales.NOTE has a presence in Sweden, Finland, the UK, Estonia and China. The group has approximately 1,000 employees. NOTE is listedon Nasdaq Stockholm.For more information, please go to www.note.eu.

NOTE AB (publ) discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation and Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule book for Issuers. The information was submitted for publication on

20 January 2017 at 11:45 a.m.(CET).

