NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- Southern Home Medical Inc. (OTC PINK: SHOM), a leading developer of the healthcare industry, is announcing that Dr. Liu Zhongzheng, the chief scientist and medical advisor of Biotech Precision Berhad has signed a collaboration agreement with SHOM. Dr. Liu Zhongzheng has many achievements under his belt that allows him to direct and help the company succeed.

Among his achievements are the Outstanding Research Award of the Canadian Society of Clinical Chemists, the Makoto Nagano Prize for Educational Achievement of the International Cardiovascular Society, and the SCBA Distinguished Scientist Award, and the Biotechnology Innovation Award in February 2006. In addition, he has published over 300 scientific papers and publications in Nature, NEJM, Science, JBC, Proc NAS, Circulation and other world-renowned top medical journals.

George Chang, Chief Executive Officer of SHOM, commented, "Dr. Liu Zhongzheng will help drive Southern Home Medical Inc. forward into greater heights. With his help, we can further innovate our products and better our services, resulting in better revenue and more sales opportunities."

About Biotech Precision Berhad:

Biotech Precision Berhad (BPB) delivers luxuriously affordable and effective individualized beauty, wellness and healthcare therapy by using scientifically proven products and techniques to clients with degenerative diseases. The ultimate goal for BPB is to make beauty, wellness and healthcare a priority in the life of each guest. BPB's greatest desire is that with each visit, guests will discover a healthier and radiant person within themselves.

About Southern Home Medical, Inc.: Southern Home Medical, Inc. is a Holding Company with a focus on servicing the needs of the Healthcare Industry. SHOM will continue to leverage the success of their businesses in order to expand sales opportunities in other locations throughout the country with health, medical and equipment needs.

