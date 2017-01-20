Japan's Renewable Energy Institute has published data on renewable energy's contribution to the nation's energy mix, using data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). The METI data shows solar PV rising to 4.3% of electricity production over the course of 2016, a dramatic increase from 2015, when PV represented only 2.7% of production.

The effect was particularly noticeable in the last two quarters, when PV represented 5.0% and 6.0% of electricity generation, respectively.

Together, all renewable energy sources together represented 14.2% of production ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...