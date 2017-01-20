Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority JSC Halyk Bank: Preliminary Discussions with JSC Kazkommerzbank 20-Jan-2017 / 11:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *20 January 2017, Almaty* *PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH JSC KAZKOMMERZBANK* JSC Halyk Bank (hereinafter - the Bank) hereby declares that it has entered into preliminary discussions with JSC Kazkommerzbank (hereinafter - KKB) and the majority shareholder of KKB regarding a potential transaction. Currently it is too early to comment on terms and conditions of a potential transaction, if one takes place. When it comes to considering or entering into any potential transactions, the Bank adheres to the principles of commercially fair conditions in accordance with international standards, taking into account the interests of the Bank's shareholders and other stakeholders. The Bank is a systemically important financial institution in the Kazakh market, with the highest credit ratings among the local commercial banks in Kazakhstan without foreign ownership. It is also the most profitable and stable bank in the country with rapidly growing assets, a sound credit portfolio whose quality is improving, as well as strong profitability*. _*according to regulatory reporting_ *For further information please contact:* *Halyk Bank* Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 Yelena Perekhoda +7 727 330 17 19 The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: JSC Halyk Bank 109V, Abay ave 050008 Almaty Kazakhstan Phone: +7 727 259 04 27 Fax: +7 727 259 04 64 E-mail: halykteam@halykbank.kz Internet: http://halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 WKN: A0LF36 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 3771 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 538083 20-Jan-2017

