SKF's Year-end Results to be Published on 2 February 2017

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The SKF Group will publish its full year results on 2 February 2017 and welcomes investors, analysts and members of the media to take part in a conference call, which will be held in English, at 14:00 (CET), 13:00 (UK Time).

The join the conference call, please dial-in using the following details at least 10 minutes before the start of the call:

SE: +46-8-5352-6408
UK: +44-20-7136-2051
US: +1-718-354-1158

Please inform the operator that you wish to take part in the SKF conference call.

The SKF Group's results for the full year 2016 will be published around 13:00 (CET). All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's website: http://investors.skf.com/quarterlyreporting

MEDIA: To pre-book interviews with Alrik Danielson and Christian Johansson after the conference call, please contact Theo Kjellberg on theo.kjellberg@skf.com / +46-725-77-65-76.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS:

Theo Kjellberg,
Director, Press Relations
Tel: 46-31-337-6576,
Mobile: 46-725-776576,
E-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Patrik Stenberg,
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 46-31-337-2104; 46-705-472-104;
E-mail:patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-s-year-end-results-to-be-published-on-2-february-2017,c2170441

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2170441/617008.pdf

Full release in pdf


