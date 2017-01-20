sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.01.2017 | 12:18
PR Newswire

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 19

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 19 January 2017 were:

168.32p  Capital only
169.75p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the buyback of 600,000 ordinary shares on 21 July 2016, the
Company has 68,949,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,412,261 which are
held in treasury.

