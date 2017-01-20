

BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) (dpa-AFX) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $278 million, or $0.23 per share. This was up from $272 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $1.39 billion. This was up from $1.36 billion last year.



Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $278 Mln. vs. $272 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.23 vs. $0.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q4): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX