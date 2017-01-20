Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: Directorate Change 20-Jan-2017 / 11:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *20 January 2017* *Arricano Real Estate Plc* ('Arricano' or the 'Company') *Directorate Change* Arricano (AIM: ARO), a leading real estate developer and shopping mall operator in Ukraine, announces that Raul Parusk, Non-executive Director, is stepping down from the Board and leaving the Company with effect from 1 February 2017, in order that he can devote more time to pursuing his other business interests. Rupert Cottrell, Chairman of Arricano, commented: 'The Board would like to thank Raul for his invaluable contribution to the Company since 2013 and we all wish him well with his future activities'. For further information, please contact: *Arricano Real Estate plc* Mykhailo Merkulov Tel: +380 44 569 6708 Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker *Smith & Williamson Corporate Finance Limited* Azhic Basirov Tel: +44 (0)20 7131 4000 Joint Broker *Whitman Howard Limited* Ranald McGregor-Smith Tel: +44 (0)20 7659 1234 Financial PR *Novella* Tim Robertson/Toby Andrews Tel: +44(0)20 3151 7008 Language: English ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: ARO Sequence No.: 3772 End of Announcement EQS News Service 538095 20-Jan-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2017 06:02 ET (11:02 GMT)