-------------------------------------------------------------------- Series RIKB 28 1115 Settlement Date 01/25/2017 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7,114 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 98.077 5.220 Total Number of Bids Received 70 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 14,864 Total Number of Successful Bids 34 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 34 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 98.077 5.220 Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 98.420 5.180 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 98.077 5.220 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 98.255 5.200 Best Bid (Price / Yield) 98.420 5.180 Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 97.396 5.300 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 98.039 5.220 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 2.09 --------------------------------------------------------------------