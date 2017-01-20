North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.: NADL - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. announces contract extension for West Elara

Hamilton, Bermuda, January 20, 2017 - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd ("the Company") has been awarded a firm one well extension plus one optional well from Statoil Petroleum AS ("Statoil") for the jack-up West Elara. The work will commence in direct continuation of West Elara's existing contract with Statoil and the backlog for the firm portion of the extension is estimated to be US$10 million.The West Elara has worked for Statoil since 2011 and the Company is pleased to continue this long-term relationship.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.