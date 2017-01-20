Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Custom Procedure Trays and Packs in Western and Eastern Europe, Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

This research service presents a detailed analysis of the European Custom Procedure Trays and Packs (CPTP) market. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, revenue forecast, overall as well as by surgical custom procedure trays and packs and minor procedure trays and packs and by packaging type (boxes, wraps and moulds).

The surgical segment comprises nine specialty areas-cardio-vascular; Ear, nose, and Throat (ENT); general and abdominal surgery, including laparoscopy; obstetrics and gynecology; neurosurgery; ophthalmology; orthopedics; plastic surgery; and urology packs and trays. The minor procedures segment comprises eight specialty areas-angiography; antiseptic skin preparation; catheterization; hemodialysis; perfusion and IV therapy; regional anesthesia, suturing; and wound care packs and trays.

Key Questions this Study will Answer:

What is the market size and potential for CPTP products?

Which segment of CPTP is growing the fastest? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate? How is CPTP packaged? Which product type is growing fast?

What does the distribution network look like? What are the new business models in the supply chain, what procurement strategies are adopted by clinical settings, and what are the usage trends?

What is the impact of healthcare resources in terms of infrastructure and nurse availability?

Are the products and services offered currently meeting customer needs, or are there additional developments needed?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Forecasts and Trends-Total CPTP Market

4. Competitive and Distribution Trends

5. Surgical CPTP Segment Analysiss

6. Minor CPTP Segment Analysis

7. Surgical CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Cardiovascular Subsegment

8. Surgical CPTP Subsegment Analysis-ENT

9. Surgical CPTP Subsegment Analysis-General and Abdominal Subsegment

10. Surgical CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Obstetrics and Gynecology Subsegment

11. Surgical CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Neurosurgery Subsegment

12. Surgical CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Ophthalmic Subsegment

13. Surgical CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Orthopedic Subsegment

14. Surgical CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Plastic Surgery Subsegment

15. Surgical CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Urology Subsegment

16. Minor Procedure CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Angiography Subsegment

17. Minor CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Antiseptic Skin Preparation Subsegment

18. Minor CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Catheterization Subsegment

19. Minor CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Hemodialysis Subsegment

20. Minor CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Perfusion and IV Therapy Subsegment

21. Minor CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Regional Anesthesia Subsegment

22. Minor CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Sutures Subsegment

23. Minor CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Wound Care Subsegment

