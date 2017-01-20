Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Custom Procedure Trays and Packs in Western and Eastern Europe, Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.
This research service presents a detailed analysis of the European Custom Procedure Trays and Packs (CPTP) market. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, revenue forecast, overall as well as by surgical custom procedure trays and packs and minor procedure trays and packs and by packaging type (boxes, wraps and moulds).
The surgical segment comprises nine specialty areas-cardio-vascular; Ear, nose, and Throat (ENT); general and abdominal surgery, including laparoscopy; obstetrics and gynecology; neurosurgery; ophthalmology; orthopedics; plastic surgery; and urology packs and trays. The minor procedures segment comprises eight specialty areas-angiography; antiseptic skin preparation; catheterization; hemodialysis; perfusion and IV therapy; regional anesthesia, suturing; and wound care packs and trays.
Key Questions this Study will Answer:
What is the market size and potential for CPTP products?
Which segment of CPTP is growing the fastest? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate? How is CPTP packaged? Which product type is growing fast?
What does the distribution network look like? What are the new business models in the supply chain, what procurement strategies are adopted by clinical settings, and what are the usage trends?
What is the impact of healthcare resources in terms of infrastructure and nurse availability?
Are the products and services offered currently meeting customer needs, or are there additional developments needed?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Forecasts and Trends-Total CPTP Market
4. Competitive and Distribution Trends
5. Surgical CPTP Segment Analysiss
6. Minor CPTP Segment Analysis
7. Surgical CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Cardiovascular Subsegment
8. Surgical CPTP Subsegment Analysis-ENT
9. Surgical CPTP Subsegment Analysis-General and Abdominal Subsegment
10. Surgical CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Obstetrics and Gynecology Subsegment
11. Surgical CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Neurosurgery Subsegment
12. Surgical CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Ophthalmic Subsegment
13. Surgical CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Orthopedic Subsegment
14. Surgical CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Plastic Surgery Subsegment
15. Surgical CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Urology Subsegment
16. Minor Procedure CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Angiography Subsegment
17. Minor CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Antiseptic Skin Preparation Subsegment
18. Minor CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Catheterization Subsegment
19. Minor CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Hemodialysis Subsegment
20. Minor CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Perfusion and IV Therapy Subsegment
21. Minor CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Regional Anesthesia Subsegment
22. Minor CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Sutures Subsegment
23. Minor CPTP Subsegment Analysis-Wound Care Subsegment
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bkd3cd/custom_procedure
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170120005237/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Surgical Devices