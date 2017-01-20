

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar trimmed its early losses against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The greenback recovered to 115.30 against the yen, 1.0088 against the franc, 1.0628 against the euro and 1.2272 against the pound, from its early low of 114.53, 2-day lows of 1.0035, 1.0694 and 1.2372, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 117.00 against the yen, 1.02 against the franc, 1.05 against the euro and 1.21 against the pound.



