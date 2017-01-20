Stockholm, 2017-01-20 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vostok Emerging Finance (VEF) today announces that it has agreed to invest up to USD 5 mln over a number of tranches in Revo Technologies and Sorsdata as part of a broader funding round, totalling up to USD 20 million. The new round is led by Baring Vostok, a leading Private Equity firm operating in Russia and the CIS. This is a second investment by VEF into the companies, following on an earlier round in late 2015.



Revo is a first mover to leverage mobile Internet and latest cloud technologies to deliver instant store finance services for leading on- and off-line merchants and services providers in Russia. Operating since 2013, Revo has a proven business model, an outstanding team, and a leading position in this fast growing segment.



Revo's sister company, Sorsdata, leverages proprietary customer data and advanced digital marketing technologies to deliver personalized marketing services for merchants. This is a domain that is quickly developing in Russia and Sorsdata is well placed to become the market leader in this growth segment.



VEF managing Director Dave Nangle comments:



"Since our initial investment in Revo and Sorsdata in 2015 we are impressed with their development and position as two of the CEE region's most exciting fintech plays. By participating in this round, we retain our strong commitment to both companies and welcome Baring Vostok as a quality partner for us in the region."



BVCPG Senior Partner Elena Ivashentseva comments:



"Baring Vostok is very excited to become partners of Revo and Sorsdata, their strong founders and management teams and Vostok Emerging Finance, with whom Baring Vostok funds co-invest in a number of successful projects. Revo and Sorsdata are active in the fast growing fintech sector in Russia, have highly scalable business models and leverage latest technology to deliver innovative services to the market. The new investments fit very well with Baring Vostok's focus on fast growing Russian technology and e-commerce sectors. We look forward to working with and supporting the companies in the years to come."



Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage fintech companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.



Vostok Emerging Finance's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB.



This information is information that Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.00 CET on January 20, 2017.



