Gothenburg, Sweden, 2017-01-20 12:57 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bilia AB (publ) has successfully issued an unsecured bond loan of SEK 250 M within its existing bond loan, with maturity in March 2021. The issue was made with a floating interest rate based on three months STIBOR + 140 points until maturity. Total new outstanding amount after the issue is SEK 1,000 M. Bilia will apply for listing of the bonds at Nasdaq Stockholm.



DNB Markets and Nordea Bank AB (publ) have been financial advisers and Bookrunners in connection with the bond issue and Vinge has been legal adviser.



