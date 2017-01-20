Six PV projects located in the Argentine province of Mendoza will be able to obtain financing from the National Bank under the framework of a development program by the Ministry of Production, according to a report by the provincial government. The financing will be provided through the Fund for Argentine Economic Development (FONDEAR).

These are projects which were awarded under the RenovAr auction 1.5, held last November, and which will include 85% local content. Canadian investors S2E Tech and Potentcia ...

