DEBRETT'S Announces the 500 Most Influential People in Britain Today

The DEBRETT'S 500 covers the spectrum of society across 22 sectors, including politics, business, education, law, sport, stage & screen, fashion & art

A celebration of individuals who have demonstrated outstanding qualities of achievement, influence and/or inspiration

230 new entrants from 2016, 225 of whom are brand new to the list (45%)

Biggest changes in politics (72%) and art (70%)

31 entrants are under 30 (6.2%)

DEBRETT'S announces the 2017 DEBRETT'S 500, the definitive list of the 500 most influential and inspiring people in Britain today. The annual list, which covers 22 sectors, has become the barometer for outstanding achievement. This year, stalwarts including Sir Richard Branson, Dame Helen Mirren and J.K. Rowling are joined by new faces reflecting the two sectors that have seen the greatest change this year including Artist Yinka Shobinare MBE and Director of the National Gallery Dr Gabriele Finaldi. Alongside Politicians Jeremy Corbyn, Jeremy Hunt and Nigel Farage who returns to the list after three years in recognition of his influence and impact during the 2016 EU Referendum.

Following a fantastic Olympic and Paralympic year for British sport, the list also welcomes names such as Dame Katherine Grainger and Kadeena Cox alongside Welsh football heroes Chris Coleman and Gareth Bale.

The youngest persons on the 2017 list are SNP MP Mhairi Black, Rugby Player Maro Itoje and Olympic Gold Swimming Medallist, Adam Peaty at 22. The oldest are Sir David Attenborough and H.M the Queen at 90.

The overall number of women has risen from 33% to 36%. The BAME percentage has also risen from 10.4% in 2016 to 11.3%.

Of 330 respondents, 28% went to Oxbridge, 21% went to a Russell Group university and 17% didn't go to a university. Additionally, of the 279 respondents, 45% were educated privately. 39% were educated at state schools and the rest mostly at grammar schools.

Renée Kuo, Managing Director at Debrett's, says: "As always with the Debrett's 500, we seek to recognise influence, achievement and inspiration over a calendar year. 2016 was a year of major change in politics, sport, and many other sectors across the UK, and the changes reflected in our list are a snapshot of modern Britain today. With our new media partner, The Telegraph, we believe this list reflects the diversity of Britain, with influencers and innovators of all ages and ethnicities, and an increasing recognition and representation of women."

Sasha Slater, Head of Magazines at The Telegraph, says: "The Telegraph Magazine was very happy to partner with Debrett's to produce this definitive and revealing list of the people shaping our country today."

About Debrett's:

Founded in London in 1769, Debrett's has recognised people of influence and achievement in British society for nearly 250 years. In 1769, John Debrett published the first edition of the Peerage, and since 1982, Debrett's has recognised the achievements of over 20,000 people from every sector of society in People of Today. The annual Debrett's 500, launched in 2014, extends its recognition of the most influential, inspiring and high achieving individuals across Britain. Today, the brand works across many different platforms to share the expertise of their team including a training academy that inspires and empowers the people of tomorrow.

